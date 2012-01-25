Hosting and Letter-Turning While Intoxicated!

Back in the day, Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak used to host the beloved game show while drunk -- and letter-turner Vanna White was three sheets to the wind, too -- he admitted on talk show Dan Le Batard Is Highly Questionable.

"When I first started and was much younger and could tolerate those things," Sajak, now 65, explained. "We had a different show then."

Sajak began working on the show way back in 1981, and says he and White, 54, would hit a Mexican restaurant for dinner breaks -- and muchos margaritas! -- while filming.

"Vanna and I would go across and have two or three or six and then come and do the last shows and have trouble recognizing the alphabet," he recalls. "They're really great tapes to get a hold of," Sajak said. "I had a great time. I have no idea if the shows were any good, but no one said anything, so I guess I did OK."

No more margaritas today, though. "I would hesitate to have anything to drink now,"" Sajak said.

