Move over, Ryan Gosling: There's a new hero in town named McDreamy!

"Grey's Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey rescued a teenage driver Tuesday evening after he crashed his car into the front yard of the actor's Malibu home, a source tells Us Weekly.

According to TMZ, the driver lost control of his car and overturned it multiple times before crashing into Dempsey's front yard.

The source tells Us that Dempsy rushed to the car (a Mustang) with a first aid kit and fire extinguisher in hand.

The 46-year-old actor freed the boy from the car before calling 911 and police arrived. The driver had a concussion but no other serious injuries.

"It was funny because his 'Grey''s training taught him well!" the source told Us of the TV doctor. "He knew all the right questions to ask! Squeeze my hand or whatever."

In New York, Gosling has been the resident good Samaritan. The 31-year-old star saved a woman from getting hit by a taxi on April 4, and in August he broke up a fight between two men in the street.

