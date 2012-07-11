NEW YORK (AP) -- The hit musical "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" is losing its original goblin.

Patrick Page, who has been with the show in the dual role of Norman Osborn and the Green Goblin since its doors opened in late 2010, has scheduled his final performance for Aug. 5. He stuck with the show despite its turbulent birth, and his humor and knack for comic timing was one reason the musical has thrived.

He will be replaced by Robert Cuccioli, who knows his way around an alter ego. He made his Broadway debut as Inspector Javert in "Les Miserables" and later played the two title roles in the Broadway show "Jekyll & Hyde," for which he received a Tony Award nomination. Cuccioli will start Aug. 7.

Page is leaving to prepare for his next role: The villain Comte de Guiche in the Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming production of "Cyrano De Bergerac."

