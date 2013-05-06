Hell hath no fury like a Schwarzenegger scorned! Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick let his temper get the best of him on Saturday, May 4, after he was booted from Hollywood's famous Sayers Club following an apparent argument with the club's DJ.

"I'm gonna beat the f--k out of the DJ," the angry USC freshman said repeatedly to his pals, according to TMZ. "He kicks everybody out of his table, losing money for the club, losing money for the owner."

A source tells Us Weekly that Schwarzenegger initially went unrecognized when he and his friends entered the club and sat at a table, but things got a bit heated after Schwarzenegger accidentally bumped into resident DJ Anthony Valadez's equipment several times.

"[Valadez] told him nicely a few times to please be careful because he kept bumping into it," the source tells Us. "I guess Patrick became annoyed so he started throwing ice at him. At this point one of the cocktail waitresses noticed it was Patrick Schwarzenegger and alerted the team who he was and that he was underage."

Once outside the club, the 19-year-old tried to end his boisterous rant by climbing into a nearby SUV to escape the scene, but to no avail.

In footage obtained by the site, it appears as though Schwarzenegger is denied by the driver, to which he reacts by waving his hand in the driver's face condescendingly.

On Monday, May 6, the aspiring actor and entrepreneur issued a terse apology via Twitter: "Excuse my language. I apologize."

The Grown Ups 2 actor had a bit more to say about more, well, grown-up topics, last November during the elections after voting for the first time on Nov. 6. "Hope y'all go out and vote," he tweeted at the time. "Getting the 'I Voted' sticker is worth it alone to go."

"Can we all admit that the electoral college system is a joke and it should be banished? This system doesn't make sense to me," he added. "Let's all work together to get out of this economic slump and bring our national debt where it should be!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Patrick Schwarzenegger, 19, Kicked Out of The Sayers Club For Threatening to Beat Up DJ