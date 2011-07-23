SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Comic-Con fans have boldly gone into singing mode to wish Patrick Stewart a happy birthday.

A hall filled with about 6,000 people at the fan convention Saturday sang "Happy Birthday" to Stewart during a preview panel for the animated musical "Dorothy of Oz."

Stewart provides the voice of a wizened 900-year-old tree in the movie, though in real life, he turned 71 on July 13.

Voice co-star Megan Hilty, a Broadway singer whose credits include the Oz musical "Wicked," led the crowd in the song for Stewart, an idol among Comic-Con fans for his roles in "Star Trek" and "X-Men."

Due in theaters next summer, "Dorothy of Oz" features "Glee" star Lea Michele providing the voice of the Kansas girl who journeys to a colorful fantasy world.