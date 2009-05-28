FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Thursday there's no baby on the way for him and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Brady, who has a son with actress Bridget Moynahan, married Bundchen this winter in a pair of ceremonies in Costa Rica and California. RadarOnline.com reported last week that Bundchen is telling friends she's pregnant.

In his first news conference since an injury in the 2008 opener knocked him out for the rest of the season, Brady said Thursday that the injury allowed him to spend more time with his 21-month-old son, Jack.

"I cherish those moments," he said. "There's been great things happening in my life for a long time and certainly this year was no different. (There were) different areas of success, with marriage and with children."

When reporters noted that he used the plural "children" and asked if he was expecting another child, Brady shook his head with a smile and said, "No."

"One is enough," Brady said. "I have dogs and that's all I need."