NEW YORK (AP) -- Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin are returning to Broadway together this fall, taking their concert to the Barrymore Theatre beginning Nov. 16.

"An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin," which has been playing dates around the country, will be on Broadway for 63 performances. Opening night is set for Nov. 21.

The pair first appeared together giving Tony Award-winning performances in "Evita."

The show is directed by Patinkin and includes musical staging by fellow Broadway veteran Ann Reinking.

LuPone was last on Broadway in the musical "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown." Patinkin last appeared on stage in "Compulsion" at The Public Theater.