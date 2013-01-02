Patti Page, a legendary pop star of the 1950s, died on New Year's Day in Encinitas, Calif. She was 85.

The singer's death was confirmed to The New York Times on Wednesday by Seacrest Village Retirement Communities, where Page lived.

Famous for hits like "Tennessee Waltz," "How Much Is That Doggie in the Window" and "Old Cape Cod," Page was one of the top-selling pop singers of the 1950s. Her 1951 hit "Tennesse Waltz" sold 10 million copies, and she won her only Grammy Award in 1999 for "Live at Carnegie Hall."

The acclaimed singer, born Clara Ann Fowler, also had a successful television career. She hosted 1952's Music Hall on CBS and The Patti Page Show on NBC in 1956.

Page was married to Hollywood choreographer Charles O'Curran from 1956 to 1972. She later remarried in 1990 to retired aerospace engineer Jerry Filiciotto. He passed away in 2009.

She is survived by son Danny O'Curran, daughter Kathleen Ginn and several grandchildren.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Patti Page, "Tennessee Waltz" Singer, Dies at 85