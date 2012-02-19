Pattinson 'becomes first-time home-owner'
Robert Pattinson has conquered his longtime fear of becoming a home-owner after reportedly purchasing a luxury mansion in Los Angeles.
The "Twilight" star has spent $4 million on a lavish home in the Los Feliz area of the city, according to Britain's Mail on Sunday.
Pattinson is said to have recently moved into the three-bedroom Spanish-style property, previously owned by actor Noah Wyle, after buying it back in September.
The 25-year-old Brit previously revealed his first attempt to buy a house fell through after he "freaked out" at the idea of settling down.
