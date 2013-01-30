LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patty Andrews, the last survivor of the three singing Andrews sisters, has died in Los Angeles at age 94.

Andrews died Wednesday at her home in suburban Northridge of natural causes, said family spokesman Alan Eichler.

Andrews Sisters hits such as the rollicking "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B" and the poignant "I Can Dream, Can't I?" captured the home-front spirit of World War II.

Patty was the Andrews in the middle, the lead singer and chief clown, whose raucous jitterbugging delighted American servicemen abroad and audiences at home. She could also deliver sentimental ballads like "I'll Be with You in Apple Blossom Time" with a sincerity that caused hardened GIs far from home to weep.