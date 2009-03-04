NEW YORK (AP) -- Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are teaming up to headline a benefit concert in New York City.

The former Beatles will headline the Radio City Music Hall concert on April 4 for the David Lynch Foundation. Other performers joining the two superstars include Sheryl Crow, Eddie Vedder, Moby and Bettye LaVette.

Tickets go on sale on Monday at 11 a.m. through ticketmaster.com.

The David Lynch Foundation provides funds to teach students how to meditate so they can "change their world from within."

