LONDON (AP) -- Former Beatle Paul McCartney will star in a musical tribute to Britain's queen to mark her Diamond Jubilee.

The pop superstar will headline the concert to be held in front of Buckingham Palace. The concert will honor the monarch's 60 years on the throne.

Event organizer Gary Barlow — the star of Take That — says the event will transcend multiple decades of music.

Other performers include Elton John, Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey, Annie Lennox, Cliff Richard, Jessie J, boy band JLS and singer songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Barlow says the Princes William and Prince Harry had both requested artists to perform in front of an audience of more than 10,000, including the queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and other members of the royal family.