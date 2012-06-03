NEW YORK (AP) -- Paul Rudd and Ed Asner are heading to Broadway this fall in Craig Wright's "Grace."

Producers said Monday the production about a young couple trying to start a new life in Florida will also star Michael Shannon and Kate Arrington. Opening night is set for Oct. 4.

Rudd made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning "The Last Night of Ballyhoo" in 1997 and has since starred in "Twelfth Night" and "Three Days of Rain." Asner, the former star of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly 25 years.

"Grace" first premiered at The Woolly Mammoth Theatre in Washington, D.C., in 2004, and was also seen at Northlight Theater in Chicago and at the Pasadena Playhouse in Los Angeles.

