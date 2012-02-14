Paul Rudd on Jennifer Aniston: 'We've made out for decades'

By Wonderwall Editors

In their new film "Wanderlust," Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd play a couple testing the waters of free love during a stint as residents on a commune -- which means lots of on-screen smooches between the actors, who have been buddies for ages. But, as the stars tell GQ, they're totally cool with the staged make-out sessions. Keep clicking to read more of Jen and Paul's musings on love, friendship and life after 40, and then head over to GQ to read the whole story.

On whether being longtime friends makes it weird to kiss on screen:

Jennifer: "Nah. I've kissed him for years."

Paul: "We've made out for decades."