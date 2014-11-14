Though it's been almost a year since Paul Walker's tragic death in a fiery car crash, his father, Paul Walker III, says his son's presence is still felt very much in his daily life.

"He's not around anymore but I see him," Walker says in a new interview with ET airing Monday. "He's always looking at me. I just see his face." And time has certainly not lessened the intense grief he still feels.

"They say the first year is the worst, but I miss him more now," he shares. "It's not getting any better for me."

PHOTOS: Paul Walker -- A Life in Pics

Walker also shared personal photos from Paul's childhood, including this adorable shot of the handsome "Fast & Furious" star when he was just a baby. But though Walker shares the same striking blue eyes as his late son, he makes it clear that he's not the one to thank for those unforgettable baby blues. "He got his blue eyes from God," he says.

Paul, who was only 40 years old when he passed away last Nov. 30, has since been mourned by thousands of "Fast & Furious" fans, his now 16-year-old daughter Meadow, as well as his devastated co-stars.

"It's one of the darker moments in this, in my journey," Diesel said about still mourning Paul during an August appearance on "Live! with Kelly and Michael." "We grew up in the business together, and we became famous together, and we represented the biggest franchise together. He was my partner."

VIDEO: Watch Paul Walker in the First Full-Length 'Furious 7' Trailer

"I've been acting all my life and they don't teach you in acting, how to mourn someone and simultaneously pretend they're in a scene with you," he also said about completing filming for the upcoming "Furious 7."

In April, Paul's brothers Caleb and Cody were enlisted to complete scenes in Paul's place for the seventh film in the wildly successful franchise. "Furious 7" hits theaters on April 3, 2015.

"He was a fine man," Walker tells ET about what he would like people to remember about his son. "He was the real deal."