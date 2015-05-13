The late Paul Walker was both an actor and a huge philanthropist. Now, his brother Cody is continuing his legacy.

In an interview with People, Cody, a paramedic, said he's still coming to grips with his brother's death, but he's learning to cope by honoring Paul's memory, which includes heavy involvement in Paul's charity, Reach Out World Wide, a nonprofit rapid response team committed to providing critical aid to those affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

"I'm doing the best I can to keep his vision," he said. "Aside from acting, his daughter [Meadow] and ROWW were the most important things in his life hands down."

After Paul tragically died, Cody stepped in to help finish "Furious 7." He may have caught the acting bug (Paul's former manager has said Cody wants to pursue acting), but his focus continues to be on the philanthropic work.

To hear that Paul had a charity may be news to a lot of people. That's sort of by design.

Though Paul was essentially the sole contributor to the charity when it began in 2010 following the Haitian earthquake, Cody said his brother, "Didn't ever want any recognition for it."

"Paul was a huge movie star, and I think really what I didn't realize about Paul that I've since learned, is how loved Paul was to this scale," Cody said. "Everyone that ever encountered him, he had a way of just talking to people and just making everyone -- regardless of whether he just met you or not -- feel like you were the most important person in the world."