Still healing. Paul Walker's father, Paul Walker III, is opening up about how the family is still reeling from the loss of the "The Fast and the Furious" actor… especially Paul's daughter.

"It's been really hard" for 15-year-old Meadow, the senior Walker told In Touch. "Everybody's still very much in shock. It's taking a long time to [heal], a real long time."

Meadow, who Paul had with ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros, recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche, alleging that the sports car her father was in when he was killed in November 2013 had several design flaws. The lawsuit says the vehicle has safety flaws "that could have prevented the accident or, at a minimum, allowed Paul to survive the crash."

Meadow's grandfather said Paul would have been proud of her persistence. "He was proud of Meadow, every day of her life."

"She's a stunning girl … very graceful. When you watch Meadow, it's not like she walks, she glides," Paul Sr. said. "Her mother is that way, and Paul was, too."