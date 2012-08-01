LONDON (AP) -- Musician Paul Weller says it feels "great" to have inspired an Olympian — cycling gold medalist Bradley Wiggins of Britain.

Wiggins, who took gold in the men's time trial on Wednesday after winning the Tour de France last month, is both a champion athlete and a well-known mod, a follower of the sharp-suited music and fashion movement epitomized by Weller's former band, The Jam.

Wiggins has cited Weller as a hero, and Weller — nicknamed the "Modfather" — says it feels great to have inspired "a fellow stylist."

Weller told the AP just before Wiggins' Olympic victory that "it's just nice to see an Englishman win something. But he's great, he's at the top of his game, isn't he?"

Weller is headlining a show at London's 100 Club on Wednesday.