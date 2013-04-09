The Hollywood Reporter -- Peter Schlessel's FilmDistrict has acquired U.S. rights to Paul W.S. Anderson's historical action epic Pompeii, setting a Feb. 28, 2014 release date in partnership with Sony/TriStar.

Germany's Constantin Film and Impact produced and financed the big-budget action pic, which stars Kit Harington, Emily Browning, Kiefer Sutherland, Jared Harris and Carrie-Anne Moss. Production is currently underway.

The film follows an enslaved Celtic gladiator who falls in love with a noblewoman on the eve of a massive volcanic eruption that destroys Pompeii, an event that also brings him face-to-face with the man who slaughtered his family years earlier. Jeremy Bolt, Anderson, Robert Kulzer and Don Carmody are producing the film; executive producers are Martin Moszkowicz, Jon Brown and Schlessel serving as executive producers. Lee Batchler, Janet Scott Batchler, Michael Robert Johnson and Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay for the film which is currently in production.

Lionsgate International is representing foreign rights.

"Pompeii is the kind of big and bold film we all love to go to the movies to experience. We believe the film's scope and story line will resonate well with U.S. moviegoers and we are pleased to once again team with Sony on bringing a film to theaters and beyond," Schlessel said.

FilmDistrict and Sony/TriStar have an ongoing partnership, and are currently in theaters with the remake of Sam Raimi's cult horror pic Evil Dead, which opened to a better-than-expected $25.8 million over the weekend.

