Paula Abdul's contract is up on American Idol after this season -- and she doesn't think Kara DioGuardi could replace her.

"I don't think anyone [can]," Abdul says in an interview on ABC News Nightline that airs Thursday. "First of all, Kara says, 'I could never replace you.'"

But the judge hints there could be a mixup.

"Whenever there is change, it's not about replacing anybody, it's about possibly moving on," Abdul says.

But "I love the show, I do," Abdul goes on. "I love what I do on the show, and I'm loving it more this season than ever. It's taken me awhile to get comfortable in my own skin with the show."

Abdul says she wasn't really consulted before DioGuardi was added a fourth judge.

"I just got out of the hospital this past August. I had three days to pack on go on the road [for Idol auditions]. I found out on the way to the airport," she says.

Randy Jackson only "found out hours before me," she continues.

Abdul was "surprised" about the addition because "Simon [Cowell] has always been against the fourth...we've had guest judges come in before and he banned that from happening anymore."

Abdul swears she gets along with DioGuardi, despite reports of tension on set -- which she continues to deny.

"I started [DioGuardi's] success. And I'm proud of it, happy of it," says Abdul, who convinced DioGuardi to quit her job at Billboard magazine and move to L.A. to pursue songwriting.

"I moved a stranger into my home!" Abdul says.

"I actually think that Simon got mad that we are friends and that I actually knew her and that her humble beginning sleeping in my guest bedroom and I just believed in her," continues Abdul.

Cowell is a "masterful bully," Abdul says, adding that he has the biggest ego "without a doubt."

His nasty critiques of contestants made her almost leave the show in the beginning.

"The first day I went to work on season 1, I quit seven times," Abdul says. "I couldn't take the pain that I saw. I think being an artist who has had success...it's very vulnerable when you are the talent. And when someone attacks you with criticism that isn't constructive, sometimes it's hard to take."

Abdul has been questioned for her own contestant critiques after sometimes appearing out of it -- but she says she's "never" abused prescription drugs or alcohol.

"I've never been drunk in my life. I don't like it. It's not my thing," she insists. "Spending money on clothes and shoes...that's another thing."

Abdul -- who has been in chronic pain since suffering a neck injury in 1992 -- continues: "You can check my medical records...I was never on Oxycontin or Vicadin or anything like that. I was on nerve medicine and anti-inflammatories."

When asked by Cynthia McFadden about times on her short-lived reality show Hey Paula in which she doesn't look with it, Abdul snaps "That was NOT an accurate documentation of my life!

"I'm falling asleep and a camera is on me!" she says. "I don't have anything that's shameful. I don't have anything to be embarrassed about."