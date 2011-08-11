Straight up: Anyone interested in getting hired as Paula Abdul's assistant should get ready to tend to a kooky list of daily demands.

Among the 49-year-old "X Factor" judge's requests, according to an insider?

Each assistant must carry and use a tape recorder at all times "because she doesn't trust her own conversations," the source says.

"She also makes them check the TiVo for any mention of her and put it on a DVD."

Abdul team members should also prepare to go through her email -- and respond to family and friends as the star herself.

The "Forever Your Girl" singer also needed constant reminders that she is a "warrior, survivor and gift," adds the insider.

For more shocking star demands from the likes of Jen Aniston, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Pink and others, pick up the new Us Weekly, out now!

