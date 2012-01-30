Paula Abdul, Nicole Scherzinger, Steve Jones Leaving X Factor
Monday was pink slip day at X Factor.
As confirmed to Us Weekly by a network rep, the FOX reality competition's host Steve Jones will not be returning for season two, nor will mentor Nicole Scherzinger.
"I won't be hosting next seasons X Factor which is a shame but I cant complain as I've had a great time," handsome Welshman Jones tweeted Monday. "Good luck to everyone on the show."
Jones and singer Scherzinger aren't the only departing stars; judge Paula Abdul (who first traded barbs with executive producer and fellow judge Simon Cowell on American Idol) is also leaving, a source confirms to Us Weekly.
Claims Deadline: "None of the three left on their own accord," adding that the show's producers were "cleaning house."
