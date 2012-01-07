Paula Abdul Splits From Boyfriend
By Entertainment Tonight
Paula Abdul is a single lady once more as she has split from boyfriend Jeff Bratton, according to PEOPLE.
"Paula and I split in November," Bratt told the publication. "It was an amicable thing. But between the final months of X Factor and my responsibilities with [my label] Cascine, there was little time for us."
The "X Factor" judge and record label owner met during a flight in 2010 and kept their relationship relatively quiet.
