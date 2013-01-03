Singer-dancer-TV judge Paula Abdul has a little bit of everything in her roomy YSL Downtown tote -- with one exception.

"I'm not reading a book at the moment," says the single star, 50. "I'm actually writing one!"

What other surprises is she packing?

Rah-Rah, Relaxation!

"I have a bear-shape Kikerland neck pillow from Tweak, my cousin's L.A. store. I've sustained dancing and cheerleading injuries that affect my neck, and regular pillows aren't comfortable for me when I travel."

Ponying Up

"I carry elastics in my purse because L.A. can be blazing-hot midday, then cool at night. I never know what mood my hair will be in!"

Doggie Bag

"Greenies Dental Treats help clean the teeth of my Chihuahuas, Bessie Moo, Tulip, Thumbelina and Tinkerbell, and my Yorkie, Charity."

Vitamin Power

"I keep the Fembody Hair, Nails, & Skin Beauty Activator handy. It helps make my hair shiny!"

Blanket Statement

"I always bring my Little Giraffe satin wrap to wear around my shoulders. It's so warm and soft."

More Essentials:

Forever by Paula Abdul Shimmer Bead Convertible Necklace ($30, Avon.com)

Forever by Paula Abdul Shimmer Bead Double Row Bracelet ($15, Avon.com)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Paula Abdul: What's in My Bag?