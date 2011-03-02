New audio has surfaced of Paula Abdul's recent 911 call, in which she pleads for help in trying to escape her boyfriend's car.

The call was made on Feb. 14, and the former "American Idol" judge tells the 911 operator, "I want out of this car, and he won't let me."

Abdul tells the operator she's on the 101 freeway in Santa Barbara, Calif., and as the operator attempts to ask Abdul more questions, you can hear Abdul yelling to her boyfriend, "Are you going to drop me off? Because I have emergency on the phone! Drop me off!"

The audio ends as Abdul tells the operator that her boyfriend is dropping her off.

