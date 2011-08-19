"The worst, most dangerous person to America is clearly Paula Deen," according to Anthony Bourdain, who lashed out at the Southern comfort food show host in TV Guide recently. He added: "She revels in unholy connections with evil corporations and she's proud of the fact that her food is f------ bad for you ... plus, her food sucks."

Deen was not amused.

"Anthony Bourdain needs to get a life," she fired back in the New York Post on Friday. Deen went on to defend the other food show hosts who Bourdain had targeted, speaking out on behalf of Rachael Ray, Sandra Lee and Guy Fieri.

"You don't have to like my food, or Rachael's, Sandra's and Guy's. But it's another thing to attack our character. I wake up every morning happy for where I am in life. It's not all about the cooking, but the fact that I can contribute by using my influence to help people all over the country. In the last two years, my partners and I have fed more than 10 million hungry people by bringing meat to food banks."

In the same TV Guide interview, Bourdain had suggested Ray has become irrelevant ("does she even cook anymore?") and talked trash about Fieri ("I look at Guy and I just think, 'Jesus, I'm glad that's not me'") and Lee (""I hate her works on this planet").

Sticking up for all of them, Deen told the Post: "My good friends Rachael, Guy and Sandra are the most generous charitable folks I know. They give so much of their time and money to help the food-deprived, sick children and abandoned animals. I have no idea what Anthony has done to contribute besides being irritable."