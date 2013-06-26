Paula Deen breaks down in tears while being questioned by Matt Lauer on the TODAY show. Plus, Kristen Bell proposes to Dax Shepard after the Supreme Court strikes down the Defense of Marriage Act: See Us Weekly's top stories from Wednesday, June 26, in the roundup!

1. Video: Paula Deen Breaks Down on TODAY Show: "I Is What I Is"

Paula Deen faced some hard questions from Matt Lauer during her TODAY show interview on Wednesday, June 26. During the nearly 14-minute sit-down, the fired Food Network chef broke down in tears as she tried to defend her character against allegations that she is racist.

2. Kristen Bell Proposes to Dax Shepard After DOMA Is Overturned

The U.S. Supreme Court's historic overturning of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) no doubt has many, many American couples making marriage plans -- including, perhaps, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard! The Veronica Mars actress, 32, quickly celebrated the SCOTUS ruling via Twitter with an important question for her longtime love.

3. Kris Jenner Defends Granddaughter North West's Name on The View

Oh, what's in a name? While promoting her eponymous talk show on The View on June 25, Kris Jenner was asked how she felt about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West deciding to call their newborn daughter North West. "I'm pro-North, absolutely," she said.

4. Kate Middleton Wears Chic Trench Coat, Shops for Antiques Before Baby's Birth: Pictures

Welcome to the homestretch, Kate Middleton! With just a couple of weeks to go until her July 11 due date, the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge has been keeping a low profile in recent days -- but on Saturday, June 22, she stepped out in Hungerford, England, to do a little antique shopping.

5. Exclusive: Courteney Cox Dating Cougar Town Costar Brian Van Holt

Courteney Cox has turned her onscreen ex into an offscreen love. The actress, 49, is officially dating her Cougar Town costar Brian Van Holt, who plays her ex-husband on the TBS series, the new issue of Us Weekly reveals.

