Add another one to the list. Hours after Paula Deen wiped away tears on the Today Show as she tried to clear her name in the wake of the racial slur scandal, Walmart doesn't seem to be listening.

On Wednesday, June 26, the world's largest retailer announced that they ended their partnership with the 66-year-old cook. "We are ending our relationship with Paula Deen Enterprises and we will not place new orders beyond those already committed," Danit Marquardt, a Walmart spokesperson, tells Us Weekly.

Walmart had been selling a variety of Deen's products since 2011. Since it was revealed last week during a deposition that the chef used the N-word in the past, Food Network and Smithfield Foods announced they were ending their partnerships with her as well.

Earlier on Wednesday, June 26, Caesars announced that they and Deen had reached a "mutual agreement" to not "renew the two companies' business relationship," explaining that they will rebrand their Deen-themed restaurants in the coming months.

"While we appreciate Paula's sincere apologies for statements she made in her past that she recently disclosed during a deposition given in response to a lawsuit, after thoughtful consideration of their impact, we have mutually decided that it is in the best interests of both parties to part ways at this time," Jan Jones Blackhurst, executive vice president of communications and government affairs for Caesars Entertainment, told Us in a statement.

On the Today Show, the celeb chef broke down in tears during her 14-minute interview with Matt Lauer, denying allegations that she was racist.

"If there's anyone out there that have never said something that they wish they could take back. If you're out there please pick up that stone and throw it so hard at my head that it kills me," she said. "Please, I want to meet you. I is what I is, and I'm not changing."

