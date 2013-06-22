SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Paula Deen's fans are serving up deep-fried outrage to the Food Network for its decision to dump the Southern comfort food queen after she acknowledged using racial slurs in the past.

Outside Deen's Savannah restaurant The Lady & Sons on Saturday, fan Marilynne Wilson said she's stunned that the cable network "jumped the gun" by announcing it wouldn't renew the celebrity cook's contract about an hour after she apologized in an online video Friday.

Meanwhile, Food Network's Facebook page is bombarded by comments from angry Deen fans promising they'll change the channel for good.

Deen's critics also have been outspoken online, making #PaulaDeenTVShows a trending topic on Twitter by posting satirical twists on familiar titles. Earlier in the week, they tweeted satirical names for recipes using #PaulasBestDishes.