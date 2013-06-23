Paula Deen's QVC deal at risk following racial slur scandal
It hasn't been a good few days for Paula Deen, who was dropped by the Food Network on Friday, June 21, following her racial slur scandal.
Although Deen has apologized in two video messages (one being barely coherent) and in statements, her deal with QVC -- which markets and sells her cookware products -- may also be ending soon.
A rep for QVC tells TMZ that they have "concerns [over] the unfortunate Paula Deen situation ... Please know that QVC does not tolerate discriminatory behavior."
The rep added to the site, "We are closely monitoring these events and we are reviewing our business relationship with Ms. Deen. In the meantime, we have no immediate plans to have her appear on QVC."
In light of the scandal, in which the 66-year-old admitted under oath in a deposition to using racial slurs -- including the N-word -- in the past, some fans of the cook have rallied around her.
Over 29,000 people have liked the Facebook page "Support Paula Deen," which is asking for her Food Network contract to be renewed.
In an apology video released on Friday, Deen said she was "so sorry" and explained that she "made some mistakes."
"I want people to understand that my family and I are not the kind of people that the press say that we are. I've spent the best of 24 years to help myself and others. Your color of skin, your religion, your sexual preference does not matter to me," she said.
