Paula Patton is taking a page from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's fashion playbook by wearing an array of show-stopping dresses and gowns while promoting her new film Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol around the world.

Us Weekly narrowed down the 36-year-old star's best looks so far:

She arrived at the Seoul premiere (Dec. 2) in a form-fitting Dolce & Gabbana animal-print dress with lace sleeves and Rene Caovilla crystal-adorned heels.

In London (Dec. 13) she rocked a super-short Naeem Khan metallic number with long sleeves, which she paired with Christian Louboutin "Lucifer bow" nude studded pumps.

For a stop in Madrid (Dec. 12) she went with a vibrant purple leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana gown and Amrapali earrings.

