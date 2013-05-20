Guess hair really is one of the first things to go with age. Former Jersey Shore cast member Pauly D, whose carefully crafted blow-out hairstyle caused a buzz when he first debuted it on the MTV reality show back in 2009, has decided to go rogue with a new look.

"The Great DJ Gatsby!" he captioned the image on Monday, May 20. In the photo, the reality star, 32, looks nearly unrecognizable with his hair slicked down and away from his forehead, wearing a crisp white shirt and suit and tie.

PHOTOS: Hot hair ideas

The DJ's fans had mixed reactions to his transformation, with some declaring the new look "cute" and "handsome" and others bemoaning the loss (and flattening) of his hair.

"Finally no more whack a-- hair," one commenter quipped. Pauly D previously told Us Weekly that it took him about 25 minutes each morning to perfect his hair-raising blowout, and he flew home once a week for a cut.

"A lot of people try to do the same hair style, but they can't really do it right," he told the New York Daily News in a December 2009 interview. "Mine definitely stands out.

PHOTOS: Jersey Shore's wild year

Tell Us: Do you like Pauly D better with his Jersey Shore 'do or his Gatsby style?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pauly D Undergoes "Gatsby" Makeover, Debuts New, Sleek Hairstyle, Wears Suit and Tie: Picture