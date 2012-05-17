NEW YORK (AP) -- Herbert Breslin, who helped propel Luciano Pavarotti to international fame during 36 years as the tenor's manager, has died. He was 87.

Breslin collapsed at his hotel in Nice, France, on Wednesday and died at a hospital there, his wife Carol said Thursday from their apartment in New York. She said she was told doctors believed he died of a heart attack.

Breslin became Pavarotti's representative in 1967, six years after the singer's professional debut. They worked together through 2002 — five years before Pavarotti's death.