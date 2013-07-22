Three's the magic number! Pawn Stars' head honcho Rick Harrison said "I do" for the third time, to fiancee Deanna Burditt, during a romantic sunset ceremony in Laguna Niguel, Calif. on Sunday, July 21, according to TMZ.

The pair exchanged vows in front of 180 of their closest friends and family, and Harrison, 47, made it a true family affair with his three sons -- Corey, Adam, and Jake -- serving as co-best men in the bridal party.

Pawn Stars costar Austin "Chumlee" Russell served as the ring bearer of the ceremony, and Counting Cars star Danny Koker officiated.

Koker wore a sleeveless suit and black bandana for the happy occasion, while Harrison went with a more traditional tuxedo suit and bow tie. Chumlee, meanwhile, donned white gloves and trainers for his walk down the aisle.

Burditt, 37, wore a revealing white gown with lace cut-outs and a thigh-high slit for her nuptials. Her three daughters were also in attendance at the wedding (this is her third marriage as well).

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Gets Married to Fiancee Deanna Burditt