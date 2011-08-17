NEW YORK (AP) -- Alexander Payne's "The Descendants" will close the New York Film Festival.

The festival announced Wednesday that the film starring George Clooney is its closing night selection. It will screen Oct. 16 and mark the director's first film at the festival since 2004's "Sideways."

"The Descendants" is adapted from the novel by Kaui Hart Hemmings. It is first premiering at the Toronto Film Festival in September. It will be released theatrically Nov. 23.

The 49th annual New York Film Festival also announced the 27 films of its main slate. Selections include Abel Ferrara's "4:44: Last Day on Earth," Martin Scorsese's "George Harrison: Living in the Material World," Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne's "The Kid With a Bike," Lars von Trier's "Melancholia" and Wim Wender's "Pina."

