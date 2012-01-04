PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- The head of PBS wants viewers to oppose Mitt Romney's call to end funding of public broadcasting.

PBS chief Paula Kerger said Wednesday that she recognizes the United States has to make tough budget decisions but defended PBS as an effective public-private partnership.

Kerger says that while she can make the argument, elected officials listen to their constituents.

Romney has criticized public funding for PBS while campaigning for the GOP presidential nomination. He has said he doesn't intend to "kill Big Bird" of "Sesame Street" but that public TV shows will have to become ad-supported.

Kerger says that federal rules governing public broadcasting prohibit commercials. She adds that commercial TV channels are notably different than PBS and contrasts History Channel's "American Pickers" with a Ken Burns' documentary.