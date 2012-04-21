British socialite Peaches Geldof, the daughter of Live Aid founder Bob Geldof and the late Paula Yates, gave birth to a son Astala.

"Yes, it's true - I'M A MUMMY!!!!" the 23-year-old model wrote on Twitter Saturday. The baby, with fiance Thomas Cohen, lead singer of the band S.C.U.M, is her first.

She added later: "My little boy is the most beautiful thing in this world. When he holds @tomfromscum's finger with his hand its the sweetest thing ever. X"

Cohen, 20, also shared the news on Twitter: "I'm a dad he is the most perfect thing ever so proud of his beautiful mum @peaches_g and overcome with joy x."

Geldof, who's full name is Peaches Honeyblossom Michelle Charlotte Angel Vanessa Geldof, revealed her son's a similarly long moniker (Astala Dylan Willow Cohen-Geldof) to Hello magazine a few weeks ago.

At 19 she made news for marrying Max Drummey, frontman of the band Chester French, in Las Vegas. They announced their separation shortly after.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Peaches Geldof Gives Birth to Baby Boy