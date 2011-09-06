Spirits weren't the only thing raised this weekend as the Black Eyed Peas made a very special visit to flood-ravaged Minot, ND. Preliminary figures for the Saturday benefit concert show the event helped to raise approximately $1.3 Million dollars towards recovery efforts.

Nearly 16,000 fans attended the Labor Day weekend concert organized in part by Josh Duhamel who was born and raised in Minot, a city hit especially hard by summer floods.

After the performance, Duhamel took to Twitter to thank the Peas writing: "A HUGE thank you to @iamwill, @TabBep, @apl_de & #Fergie for their incredible act of kindness for doing #MinotRising. North Dakota loves you."

Will.i.am responded in turn, praising the actor for his dedication to Minot's relief efforts: "Thank you for your passion, determination, and vision to do good, and ability to bring people together for a good cause."

Duhamel was named chairman for the flood's recovery fund in June, and in the months since over $3 Million has been raised towards rebuilding.

For more information about the Minot Area Community Foundation, or to find out how you can help, please visit their website, and the www.MinotRedCross.org.

