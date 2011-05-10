From one hair icon to another!

Jennifer Aniston recently dropped major bucks on a one-bedroom penthouse apartment in NYC's West Village; the amazing pad's previous owner was star hairstylist Sally Hershberger.

Before the sale, Hershberger opened up to Elle Decor about the stunning pad, which she had renovated by architect Brad Floyd and decorated by designer Joe D'Urzo.

According to multiple reports, Aniston spent a reported $8 million to purchase both Hershberger's 18th floor apartment and an additional 17th floor one-bedroom in the stone Art Deco building, constructed in 1931. The Just Go With It star, 42, plans to combine both units for a mega-duplex with 2,700 square feet of interior space and 900 square feet of outdoor space.

"I love being downtown, in this neighborhood, because it's very cool and mellow," Hershberger (a fellow Californian, like Aniston) tells Elle Decor.

'"But I love this building because it’s so handsome and has a doorman. It’s uptown without being uptown. I don't like to rough it."

Hershberger's design taste? "I wanted it to be comfortable yet modern, with a smidge of color."

Her favorite feature, which Aniston is sure to love: The incredible wraparound terrace with 360, panoramic views. "For me, this apartment is about the views," she says. "I really like the feeling of privacy I get from a terrace, where the view is kind of graduated. I don't ever want to feel overly exposed."

"The minute I come home, the clothes come off and I end up on the bed or sofa, doing everything from there—making phone calls, answering e-mails. I like feeling tucked in a bit and still having the illusion of expansiveness."

Check out more pix of Aniston's new home at ElleDecor.com.

