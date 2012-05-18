Flamingos, cotton candy . . . and Kanye!

Kourtney Kardashian and her baby bump were the guests of honor at a May 12 baby shower -- and only the new Us Weekly, on stands now, has all the exclusive photos and details.

"The party was perfect!" second-time mom-to-be Kourtney, 33, tells Us of the bash, which featured a pink and white theme in honor of her first daughter-to-be. The reality star flaunted her curves in a lacy Diane von Furstenberg dress and yukked it up with friends and her famous family, including parents Bruce and Kris Jenner, sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Khloe's husband Lamar Odom.

Her little boy, Mason Disick, 2, had plenty of fun at the poolside bash -- including some bonding time with Kanye West, boyfriend to his Aunt Kim! "They're very cute together," a source says of the pair, who jetted off to London together earlier this week.

For all the scoop and more photos from Kourtney's shower -- the decor, the party favors (including a Burt's Bees products beauty bar), the food, the activities, the presents! -- pick up the new Us Weekly, on stands now!

