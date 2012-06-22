"The Artist" star Penelope Ann Miller has dropped her request to legally separate from her husband.

The actress submitted documents for a legal separation from James Huggins, her partner of 12 years, in Los Angeles County Superior Court in March.

However, it appears Miller has had a change of heart -- she has since filed papers in Los Angeles asking a judge to dismiss her previous filing, reports TMZ.com.

Miller, who was previously married to actor Will Arnett, married Huggins in 2000. The couple has two children.