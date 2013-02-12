Penelope Cruz confirms she's pregnant again

Us Weekly

Si, Penelope Cruz is indeed pregnant again!

After sources said on Feb. 1 that the 38-year-old actress and her husband, Javier Bardem, were expecting their second child, Cruz confirmed the news herself to Spanish TV station TVE!

According to Just Jared, the Oscar-winning actress gushed that she's "tremendously happy and excited" about her baby-to-be with Bardem, 43. (Cruz's rep also confirms the news to Us Weekly.)

The pregnancy also means that Cruz will not be in attendance at the Feb. 17 Goya Awards in Madrid. The little bundle of joy will join big brother Leo, 2. Cruz and Bardem wed at a friend's home in the Bahamas in 2010.

Back in June 2011, an emotional Cruz told Vogue that motherhood is "a revolutionary experience. That's the best way I can describe it . . . when you see that face, you are transformed forever."

In addition to Leo, the couple's second child will also have a little cousin: Penelope's younger sister, Monica Cruz, announced earlier in January that she is expecting her first child via an anonymous sperm donor later this year.

