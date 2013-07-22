Well, it was definitely a good day to have a baby on the downlow: Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem welcomed their second child, a baby daughter, in Madrid on Monday, July 22 -- the same day that Kate Middleton and Prince William delivered the royal baby, a boy -- Hola! reports. No other information from the typically private, Spanish-born couple was immediately available.

Cruz, 39, and Bardem, 44, who wed in July 2010, are already parents to son Leo, 2. The couple confirmed they were expecting again in February 2013. The Oscar-winning actress told Spanish TV station TVE! that she is "tremendously happy and excited" to welcome her baby-to-be with hubby Bardem.

Shortly after welcoming her first child, Cruz told Vogue how much motherhood had changed her. "From the first second, you feel so much love," she explained in the June 2011 issue. "It is a revolutionary experience. That's the best way I can describe it. It transforms you completely, in a second. Nature is very wise and gives you nine months to prepare, but in that moment, when you see that face, you are transformed forever."

In an April 2012 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Cruz said she was slowing down her career to focus on her family. "Maybe I'll make one movie a year, maybe two," she shared, "but it's not going to be more than that because I have other priorities now."

Cruz was pregnant with her second child at the same time her younger sister, Monica Cruz, was pregnant with her first. Monica, 36, welcomed her first child, a baby girl, via an anonymous sperm donor in May 2013. Hola! reports that Monica, her daughter and other family members were present at the hospital for the birth.

