Hollywood's baby boom just got a little bigger, thanks to Penelope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem. The To Rome, With Love actress is pregnant with the couple's second child, sources confirm to Us Weekly. (The New York Post's Page Six first reported the baby news.)

Cruz, 38, gave birth to her first child, son Leonardo, in January 2011, six months after she and Bardem, 43, tied the knot at a friend's home in the Bahamas. Speaking to Vogue a short time later about how motherhood had changed her, the Spanish star broke down in tears.

"From the first second, you feel so much love," she explained of motherhood in an interview for the magazine's June 2011 issue. "It is a revolutionary experience. That's the best way I can describe it. It transforms you completely, in a second. Nature is very wise and gives you nine months to prepare, but in that moment, when you see that face, you are transformed forever."

The news of Cruz and Bardem's second baby means that the actress and her younger sister, Monica Cruz, will be pregnant together for at least a few months. Monica, 35, announced earlier in January that she was expecting her first child via an anonymous sperm donor later this year.

"I'm going to be a mother!" the Agent Provocateur model wrote on her blog for Spanish newspaper El Pais. "I have managed to fulfill the dream of a lifetime. Because of that, I want to share with all of you this special journey and be able to tell you about all of my experiences during this fascinating time..."

