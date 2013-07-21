Penelope Cruz showed off her growing pregnant belly while out with her husband, Javier Bardem at the Los Veranos de la Villa Music Festival in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday, July 20.

PHOTOS: Meet their son, Leo

Due any day now, the 39-year-old actress looked gorgeous, wearing jeans, a white-colored coat and simple top. Her 44-year-old hubby looked casual as well, rocking sneakers, jeans and a gray T-shirt for their night out.

PHOTOS: Pregnant Oscar stars

The pair are already parents to 2-year-old Leo, whom they welcomed back in January 2011, just six months after the happy couple tied the knot at a friend's home in the Bahamas. They confirmed their second round of baby news in February.

During an interview with Vogue in June 2011, Cruz said how life-changing motherhood is.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's trendiest tots

"From the first second, you feel so much love," she shared. "That's the best way I can describe it. It transforms you completely, in a second. Nature is very wise and gives you nine months to prepare, but in that moment, when you see that face, you are transformed forever."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Penelope Cruz Shows Off Growing Pregnant Belly