Penelope Cruz to launch lingerie line

WENN

Spanish beauty Penelope Cruz has designed a lingerie line for Agent Provocateur.

The actress has teamed up with her younger sister Monica to create a line of sexy underwear for the luxury brand.

Their L'Agent collection will hit store shelves in time for the autumn/winter 2013 season, and the Oscar winner insists she's thrilled with her new venture.

Cruz says, "It is so exciting for me and Monica to embark in this new adventure. We have always been huge fans of Agent Provocateur and both of us are very much looking forward to this long-term collaboration. We feel extremely happy to become part of this great team."

It's not the sisters' first collaboration with Agent Provocateur. Actress-dancer Monica Cruz was the face of the firm's autumn/winter 2012 campaign.

