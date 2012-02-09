NEW YORK (AP) -- Penguin Group (USA), which publishes such best-sellers as Kathryn Stockett's "The Help" and "Elizabeth Gilbert's "Eat, Pray, Love," has stopped selling e-books to libraries.

Simon & Schuster, Macmillan and the Hachette Book Group are among the major publishers that already limit e-book availability to libraries. While more and more smaller publishers are providing e-books to libraries, larger publishers have been concerned that the ease of downloading books from libraries could hurt sales.

Penguin announced Thursday it would stop selling e-books to libraries through OverDrive Inc., a Cleveland-based digital distributor and major supplier for the library market. The publisher added that it was talking with a "number of partners" about possible future arrangements. OverDrive CEO Steve Potash said he was still "actively working" with Penguin about how to address their concerns.