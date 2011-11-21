NEW YORK (AP) -- Library patrons hoping to borrow e-books published by Penguin may have to wait.

Citing security concerns, Penguin Group (USA) announced Monday that it had suspended the availability of e-books to libraries. Crime writer Patricia Cornwall, "The Pillars of the Earth" writer Ken Follett and biographer Ron Chernow are among Penguin's many authors. Hardcovers and paperbacks aren't affected by Penguin's decision.

Publishers have been wary of allowing libraries to loan e-books over worry about lost sales.

Simon & Schuster and Macmillan have yet to make e-books available to libraries. HarperCollins has restricted e-books, a policy that angered librarians when announced last year.