LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Films featuring Sean Penn, Frances McDormand, Paul Giamatti, Jesse Eisenberg, Tracy Morgan and Melissa Leo are among late additions to next month's Sundance Film Festival.

Organizers for Robert Redford's independent-film showcase said Monday they have added four titles to the previously announced lineup of more than 100 movies.

The new films are: director Paolo Sorrentino's rock-star-on-a-road- trip tale "This Must Be the Place," with Penn and McDormand; Philip Dorling and Ron Nyswaner's "Predisposed," with Eisenberg, Leo and Morgan in a comic romp about a piano prodigy, his troubled mom and a drug dealer; Don Coscarelli's horror comedy "John Dies at the End," featuring Giamatti; and Joachim Trier's "Oslo, August 31st," a drama about a Norwegian man in crisis.

The festival runs Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah.