Actor Sean Penn has been photographed holding hands with a mystery woman just weeks after his reported romance with Scarlett Johansson came to an end.

The Mystic River star is said to have enjoyed a brief relationship with Johansson following the break down of her marriage to Ryan Reynolds, which ended in divorce last week.

Penn and Johannson reportedly parted ways last month and the actor is now rumored to have moved on from the failed love affair after he was spotted walking hand-in-hand with a pretty brunette on Sunday.

The pair was previously spotted jogging together in Santa Monica, California last week.